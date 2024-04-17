7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Intro to Law of Sines
2
ProblemProblem
Use the Law of Sines to find the length of side a to two decimal places.
A
8.20
B
4.39
C
2.20
D
1.61
3
ProblemProblem
Use the Law of Sines to find the angle B to the nearest tenth of a degree.
A
48.6°
B
77.2°
C
40.5°
D
35.3°
4
concept
Solving SAA & ASA Triangles
5
ProblemProblem
Classify the triangle, then solve: .
A
SAA,a=6.69,b=22.4,C=105°
B
ASA,a=6.69,b=22.4,C=105°
C
ASA,a=5.38,b=1.61,C=105°
D
SAA,a=5.38,b=1.61,C=105°
6
ProblemProblem
An engineer wants to measure the distance to cross a river. If B=30°, a=300ft, C=100° find the shortest distance (in ft) you’d have to travel to cross the river.
A
459.6ft
B
195.8ft
C
152.3ft
D
233.4ft
7
concept
Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)
8
example
Example 1
9
example
Example 2
