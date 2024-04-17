Law of Sines

An engineer wants to measure the distance to cross a river. If ﻿ B = 30 ° B=30\degree B=30°﻿, ﻿ a = 300 a=300 a=300﻿﻿ f t ft ft﻿, ﻿ C = 100 ° C=100\degree C=100°﻿ find the shortest distance (in ﻿ f t ft ft﻿) you’d have to travel to cross the river.