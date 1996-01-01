Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles quiz #1 Flashcards
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/39
How do you find the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle when the lengths of the two legs are known?Use the Pythagorean theorem: c = sqrt(a^2 + b^2), where a and b are the lengths of the legs and c is the hypotenuse.What is the general formula for the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with legs of length a and b?The length of the hypotenuse is c = sqrt(a^2 + b^2).What steps do you follow to find the hypotenuse of a right triangle if necessary?Square the lengths of both legs, add the results, and take the square root to find the hypotenuse.How can you determine if three positive numbers form a Pythagorean triple?Three positive numbers form a Pythagorean triple if the sum of the squares of the two smaller numbers equals the square of the largest number: a^2 + b^2 = c^2.Which equation is used to find the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle?The equation is a^2 + b^2 = c^2, where c is the hypotenuse.What should you keep in mind when finding the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle?Ensure the triangle is a right triangle and use the Pythagorean theorem: a^2 + b^2 = c^2.What is the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with legs of length 14 and 48?The hypotenuse is sqrt(14^2 + 48^2) = sqrt(196 + 2304) = sqrt(2500) = 50.How do you find the hypotenuse of a right triangle?Apply the Pythagorean theorem: c = sqrt(a^2 + b^2), where a and b are the legs.What is the relationship between the sides of a right triangle based on Pythagorean identities?The sum of the squares of the legs equals the square of the hypotenuse: a^2 + b^2 = c^2.How do you calculate the hypotenuse of a triangle using the Pythagorean theorem?Square the lengths of the two legs, add them, and take the square root to find the hypotenuse.What is a set of side lengths that forms a Pythagorean triple?A set like (3, 4, 5) forms a Pythagorean triple because 3^2 + 4^2 = 5^2.What is the sum of the interior angles of a polygon with 19 sides?The sum is (19 - 2) × 180 = 17 × 180 = 3060 degrees.How can you determine if three numbers could represent the sides of a right triangle?Check if the sum of the squares of the two smaller numbers equals the square of the largest: a^2 + b^2 = c^2.What is the sum of two interior angles of a regular pentagon?Each angle in a regular pentagon is 108 degrees, so the sum of two is 216 degrees.Which Pythagorean identity is correct for right triangles?a^2 + b^2 = c^2, where a and b are legs and c is the hypotenuse.How can similarity of triangles be used to prove the Pythagorean theorem?By constructing two smaller right triangles within a larger right triangle and showing their sides are proportional, leading to a^2 + b^2 = c^2.What is another example of a Pythagorean triple?The set (5, 12, 13) is a Pythagorean triple because 5^2 + 12^2 = 13^2.What equation can be used to determine if a triangle is a right triangle?Use a^2 + b^2 = c^2, where c is the longest side.How can you identify an obtuse triangle?An obtuse triangle has one angle greater than 90 degrees.What is unique about Pythagorean triples?Pythagorean triples are sets of three positive integers that satisfy a^2 + b^2 = c^2.What is the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with legs of 18 and 36 units?The hypotenuse is sqrt(18^2 + 36^2) = sqrt(324 + 1296) = sqrt(1620) ≈ 40.2 units.What is the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs that are 7 and 8 inches long?The hypotenuse is sqrt(7^2 + 8^2) = sqrt(49 + 64) = sqrt(113) ≈ 10.6 inches.How do you determine if a set of side lengths forms a right triangle?Check if the sum of the squares of the two shorter sides equals the square of the longest side.What is true regarding the Pythagorean theorem?It applies only to right triangles and relates the squares of the sides: a^2 + b^2 = c^2.How do you solve for the hypotenuse using the equations 5^2 + 12^2 = c^2 and 25 + 144 = c^2?Add the squares of the legs: 25 + 144 = 169, so c^2 = 169 and c = 13.What are the main types of triangles based on sides and angles?Based on sides: equilateral, isosceles, scalene. Based on angles: acute, obtuse, right.What is the difference between the height and the slant height of a pyramid?The height is the perpendicular distance from the base to the apex; the slant height is the distance along the face from the base to the apex.How can you apply the Pythagorean theorem to word problems involving right triangles?Identify the legs and hypotenuse, set up a^2 + b^2 = c^2, and solve for the unknown side.How do you check if given side lengths form a right triangle?Verify if a^2 + b^2 = c^2, where c is the longest side.What is necessarily true if a segment is an altitude to the hypotenuse of a right triangle?The altitude creates two smaller right triangles that are similar to the original triangle.How do you find the hypotenuse of a right triangle and round to the nearest tenth if necessary?Use c = sqrt(a^2 + b^2) and round the result to the nearest tenth.If (20, 21, x) is a Pythagorean triple, what is the value of x?x = sqrt(20^2 + 21^2) = sqrt(400 + 441) = sqrt(841) = 29.Which equation can be used to find x, the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs a and b?x^2 = a^2 + b^2.Which equation is true based on Pythagorean identities?a^2 + b^2 = c^2 for right triangles.Which of the following sets of side lengths is a Pythagorean triple: (2, 3, 13), (5, 7, 12), (10, 24, 29), (11, 60, 61)?Both (10, 24, 29) and (11, 60, 61) are Pythagorean triples.Which of the following sets of side lengths is a Pythagorean triple: (1, 3, 10), (4, 5, 9), (9, 40, 41), (16, 30, 44)?(9, 40, 41) is a Pythagorean triple.What is the measure of each angle of a regular hexagon?Each angle is (6 - 2) × 180 ÷ 6 = 120 degrees.How can a geometric figure be used to prove the Pythagorean theorem?By constructing squares on each side of a right triangle and showing the area of the largest square equals the sum of the areas of the other two.How can you best describe a triangle based on its sides and angles?A triangle can be described as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene by sides, and as acute, obtuse, or right by angles.