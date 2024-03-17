0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Review of Triangles
2
ProblemProblem
Classify the triangle below according to its sides and angles.
I. Equilateral
II. Isosceles
III. Scalene
IV. Acute
V. Obtuse
VI. Right
A
I and IV
B
I and V
C
II and V
D
II and IV
E
III and VI
F
Only one of I, II, III, IV, V, and V
3
ProblemProblem
Find the missing angle θ for this right triangle.
A
30°
B
60°
C
90°
D
120°
4
concept
Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
5
ProblemProblem
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
A
9
B
25
C
19
D
15
6
ProblemProblem
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
A
B
C
D
