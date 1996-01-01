Solving Linear Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

How can you determine whether two linear equations (representing lines) intersect, and if they do, how do you find their point of intersection?

To determine if two lines intersect, set their linear equations equal to each other and solve for the variable. If a unique solution exists, the lines intersect at that point. If the equations are equivalent (identity), the lines coincide (infinite intersections). If the equations lead to a contradiction (no solution), the lines are parallel and do not intersect. To find the intersection point, solve the system of equations for the variables; the solution gives the coordinates of the intersection.