0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
Solving Linear Equations - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
2
ProblemProblem
Solve the Equation.
3(2−5x)=4x+25
A
x=−27
B
x=−1
C
x=1
D
x=16
3
concept
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
4
ProblemProblem
Solve the equation.
29+41(x+2)=43x
A
x=10
B
x=4
C
x=8
D
x=−1
5
concept
Categorizing Linear Equations
6
ProblemProblem
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
5x+17=8x+12−3(x+4)
A
Identity
B
Conditional
C
Inconsistent
7
ProblemProblem
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
4x+61=3x
A
Identity
B
Conditional
C
Inconsistent
8
ProblemProblem
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
−2(5−3x)+x=7x−10
A
Identity
B
Conditional
C
Inconsistent
