Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Solving Right Triangles quiz #2 Flashcards

Solving Right Triangles quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/29
  • How do you find the length of a side in triangle ABC if you know the lengths of the other two sides?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem if it is a right triangle: missing side = sqrt(hypotenuse^2 - known leg^2) or sqrt(a^2 + b^2) if the missing side is the hypotenuse.
  • How do you find the length of a line segment in a right triangle if you know the other two sides?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: missing side = sqrt(hypotenuse^2 - known leg^2) or sqrt(a^2 + b^2) if the missing side is the hypotenuse.
  • How do you find the length of the missing leg in a right triangle if the hypotenuse is 26 mm and one leg is 18 mm?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: missing leg = sqrt(26^2 - 18^2).
  • In a right triangle, if one angle measures 80°, what is the measure of the other acute angle?
    The other acute angle is 90° - 80° = 10°.
  • How do you find the length of a side in a right triangle if you know the lengths of the other two sides?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: missing side = sqrt(hypotenuse^2 - known leg^2) or sqrt(a^2 + b^2) if the missing side is the hypotenuse.
  • How do you find the length of the unknown leg in a right triangle if the hypotenuse is 40 cm and one leg is 8 cm?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: unknown leg = sqrt(40^2 - 8^2).
  • How many triangles can exist with a given set of angle measures that sum to 180°?
    Exactly one triangle can exist for a given set of angle measures that sum to 180°.
  • In a right triangle, if one angle measures 10°, what is the measure of the other acute angle?
    The other acute angle is 90° - 10° = 80°.
  • How do you find the approximate values of missing side lengths in a right triangle if you know one side and one angle?
    Use trigonometric functions (sine, cosine, or tangent) to set up equations and solve for the missing sides.
  • How many distinct triangles can be formed for which one angle is 51°?
    If the other two angles sum to 129°, exactly one triangle can be formed.
  • How do you find the length of one leg of a right triangle if the other leg and the hypotenuse are known?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: leg = sqrt(hypotenuse^2 - other leg^2).
  • How do you find the perimeter of a triangle if you know the coordinates of its vertices?
    Calculate the distance between each pair of vertices using the distance formula, then sum the three side lengths.
  • How do you find the length of each leg of an isosceles right triangle if the hypotenuse is known?
    Each leg = hypotenuse / sqrt(2).
  • If point P is the center of a circle, how do you find the value of an unknown angle or segment in a triangle inscribed in the circle?
    Use properties of circles and triangles, such as the inscribed angle theorem or the Pythagorean theorem if applicable.
  • How do you find the missing angle measures in triangle ABC if two angles are known?
    Subtract the sum of the two known angles from 180° to find the third angle.
  • How do you find the value of x in a triangle if you know the other two angles?
    x = 180° minus the sum of the other two angles.
  • How many triangles can be constructed with sides measuring 15 cm, 15 cm, and 15 cm?
    Exactly one equilateral triangle can be constructed with three sides of 15 cm.
  • How do you find the length of the third side of a triangle if you know the other two sides and the included angle?
    Use the Law of Cosines: c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab cos(C).
  • If two interior angles of a triangle each measure 34°, what is the measure of the third angle?
    The third angle is 180° - 34° - 34° = 112°.
  • How do you find the base of a triangle if you know the area and the height?
    Use the formula: area = (1/2) × base × height, and solve for base.
  • How do you find the radius of a circle that has a circumference of 16 units?
    Use the formula: circumference = 2πr, so r = 16 / (2π).
  • How do you find the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle if the legs are known?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: hypotenuse = sqrt(a^2 + b^2).
  • In a right triangle, if the lengths of two sides are known, how do you find the length of the third side?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: missing side = sqrt(hypotenuse^2 - known leg^2) or sqrt(a^2 + b^2) if the missing side is the hypotenuse.
  • How do you find the length of the missing leg in a right triangle if the hypotenuse and one leg are known?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: missing leg = sqrt(hypotenuse^2 - known leg^2).
  • How do you find the length of a side in a triangle after a dilation transformation with a given scale factor?
    Multiply the original side length by the scale factor.
  • How do you find the length of a side labeled x in a right triangle if you know one side and one angle?
    Use a trigonometric function (sine, cosine, or tangent) to relate the known side and angle to x.
  • How do you solve for an unknown angle x in a right triangle if you know two sides?
    Use the inverse trigonometric function (arcsin, arccos, or arctan) with the appropriate side ratio.
  • How do you find the length of a side labeled x in a right triangle if you know the other two sides?
    Use the Pythagorean theorem: x = sqrt(hypotenuse^2 - known leg^2) or x = sqrt(a^2 + b^2) if x is the hypotenuse.
  • For a right triangle, how do you find a side length to the nearest hundredth if you know one side and one angle?
    Use a trigonometric function to set up an equation and solve for the side, rounding the answer to the nearest hundredth.