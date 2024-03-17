2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Finding Missing Side Lengths
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
2
ProblemProblem
A right triangle with an angle of 31° has a hypotenuse of 10. Calculate the side of the triangle opposite to the 31° angle (y), and the side adjacent to the 31° angle (x). Round your answer to 3 decimal places.
A
x=5.150,y=8.572
B
x=8.572,y=5.150
C
y=5.000,x=8.660
D
y=8.660,x=5.000
3
example
Example 1
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
4
concept
Finding Missing Angles
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
5
ProblemProblem
Given the right triangle below, calculate all missing angles in degrees (round your answer to 3 decimal places.
A
x=60.000°,y=30.000°
B
x=26.565°,y=63.435°
C
=63.435°,y=26.565°
D
x=30.000°,y=60.000°
6
example
Example 2
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Solving Right Triangles
Additional resources for Solving Right Triangles
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (17)
- In Exercises 1–4, the graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the follow...
- In Exercises 1–4, the graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the follow...
- In Exercises 1–4, graph one period of each function. y = 2 tan x/2
- In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = 3 tan x/4
- In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = −2 tan 1/2 x
- In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = tan(x − π/4)
- In Exercises 13–16, the graph of a cotangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the fo...
- In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 2 cot x
- In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −2 tan π/4 x
- In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 1/2 cot 2x
- In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −tan(x − π/4)
- In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = −3 cot π/2 x
- In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = − 1/2 cot π/2 x
- In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 3 cot(x + π/2)
- In Exercises 45–52, graph two periods of each function. y = 2 tan(x − π/6) + 1
- In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. tan x = -1
- In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. csc x = 1