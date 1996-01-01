Special Right Triangles quiz #1 Flashcards
Special Right Triangles quiz #1
Which set of numbers can represent the side lengths of a 45-45-90 triangle?In a 45-45-90 triangle, the two legs are congruent and the hypotenuse is the leg length multiplied by √2. So, any set of numbers in the ratio x : x : x√2 can represent the side lengths.In an isosceles triangle ABC, if the triangle is a 45-45-90 triangle, what is the measure of angle C?In a 45-45-90 triangle, the right angle is 90°, so angle C is 90°.If the hypotenuse of a 45-45-90 triangle measures h units, what is the length of one leg of the triangle?The length of one leg is h / √2, which can be rationalized to (h√2) / 2.How can you identify a 30-60-90 triangle based on its angle measures?A 30-60-90 triangle has angles measuring 30°, 60°, and 90°.In an isosceles right triangle, what is the measure of one base angle?In an isosceles right triangle (45-45-90), each base angle measures 45°.A triangle has sides with lengths of 9 meters, 9 meters, and 9√2 meters. What type of special triangle is this?This is a 45-45-90 triangle, since the legs are equal and the hypotenuse is the leg length times √2.If the radius of a circle is r, what is the length of the side opposite the 30° angle in an inscribed 30-60-90 triangle?In a 30-60-90 triangle inscribed in a circle with radius r, the side opposite the 30° angle (the shortest leg) is r.What is the measure of the central angle that corresponds to 1/6 of a circle?1/6 of a circle corresponds to a central angle of 60°.If each leg of a 45-45-90 triangle measures 14 cm, what is the length of the hypotenuse?The hypotenuse is 14√2 cm.What is an angle that measures 90 degrees called?An angle that measures 90 degrees is called a right angle.What are the properties of a triangle that is both scalene and acute?A scalene acute triangle has all sides of different lengths and all angles less than 90°.What is a scalene triangle?A scalene triangle is a triangle in which all three sides have different lengths.What is the formula for the length of the altitude of an equilateral triangle with side length s?The altitude of an equilateral triangle with side length s is (s√3)/2.What kind of triangle is always correct in its angle measures?An equilateral triangle is always correct in its angle measures, as all angles are 60°.If the hypotenuse of a 45-45-90 triangle measures 18 cm, what is the length of one leg?The length of one leg is 18 / √2 = 9√2 cm (after rationalizing the denominator).What fraction of a circle does a 45° central angle represent?A 45° central angle represents 1/8 of a circle.How many sides does a regular polygon have if each interior angle measures 60°?A regular polygon with each interior angle measuring 60° is an equilateral triangle, which has 3 sides.What are the possible side length ratios for a 30-60-90 triangle?The side lengths of a 30-60-90 triangle are in the ratio 1 : √3 : 2, corresponding to the sides opposite the 30°, 60°, and 90° angles, respectively.