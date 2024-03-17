2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
45-45-90 Triangles
Given the triangle below, determine the missing side(s) without using the Pythagorean theorem (make sure your answer is fully simplified).
A
x=81
B
x=92
C
x=29
D
x=162
Without using a calculator, determine all values of P in the interval [0°,90°) with the following trigonometric function value.
cscP=2
A
P=30° only
B
P=45° only
C
P=60° only
D
P=30°,60°
Common Trig Functions For 45-45-90 Triangles
30-60-90 Triangles
Given the triangle below, determine the missing side(s) without using the Pythagorean theorem (make sure your answer is fully simplified).
A
x=10,y=55
B
x=3,y=4
C
x=53,y=10
D
x=5,y=52
Without using a calculator, determine all values of A in the interval [0,2π) with the following trigonometric function value.
cosA=23
A
0 only
B
4π only
C
6π only
D
3π only
Common Trig Functions For 30-60-90 Triangles
