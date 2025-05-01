- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If you have 0.050 M HNO3 and 0.100 M NaOH, how many moles of NaOH are present in 150 mL of solution?
Determine the equivalence volume for 0.200 M KOH titrated with 0.250 M HCl, given 120 mL of HCl.
Calculate the pH of a solution after adding 100 mL of 0.200 M KOH to 120 mL of 0.250 M HCl.
In a titration involving acetic acid and sodium hydroxide, which species is the titrant?
If you have 250 mL of 0.200 M formic acid and titrate it with 0.400 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH required?
Why does the pH equal the pKa at the half equivalence point in a titration?
Convert 50 mL of 0.200 M HCl to moles.
Determine the equivalence volume of 0.250 M HCl needed to titrate 150 mL of 0.100 M NH3.
At the equivalence point of a weak base-strong acid titration, what is the expected pH range?
Why are there two equivalence points in a diprotic acid titration?
If 200 mL of 0.200 M diprotic acid is titrated with 0.100 M NaOH, what is the volume of NaOH required to reach the first equivalence point?
After the first equivalence point, 30 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the pH considering the removal of the second acidic hydrogen. Assume Ka2 = 5.0 x 10-8.