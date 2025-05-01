Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
10. Acid-Base Titrations - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
10. Acid-Base Titrations - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 12
Next
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 1
Problem 1
If you have 0.050 M HNO
3
and 0.100 M NaOH, how many moles of NaOH are present in 150 mL of solution?
A
0.005 moles
B
0.015 moles
C
0.0075 moles
D
0.010 moles
AI tutor
0
Show Answer