10. Acid-Base Titrations - Part 1 of 2
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Strong Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 1
Problem 1

If you have 0.050 M HNO3 and 0.100 M NaOH, how many moles of NaOH are present in 150 mL of solution?