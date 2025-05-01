Skip to main content
10. Acid-Base Titrations - Part 1 of 2
Calculate the pH of a solution after adding 100 mL of 0.200 M KOH to 120 mL of 0.250 M HCl.
A
2.96
B
12.52
C
7.00
D
1.35
