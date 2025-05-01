Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
10. Acid-Base Titrations - Part 1 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 12
After the first equivalence point, 30 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the pH considering the removal of the second acidic hydrogen. Assume
K
a2
= 5.0 x 10
-8
.
A
5.50
B
6.50
C
7.00
D
8.00
