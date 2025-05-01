- Download the worksheet to save time writing
When water freezes into ice, what is the sign of the change in entropy (ΔS) and why?
According to the third law of thermodynamics, what happens to the entropy of a perfect crystal as it approaches absolute zero?
Evaluate the trend of lattice energy across the periodic table and its impact on the entropy of ionic compounds.
Which of the following statements correctly describes a spontaneous reaction?
How does the second law of thermodynamics relate to the spontaneity of a reaction?
For a reaction at 400 K with ΔH = 200 kJ/mol and ΔS = 500 J/mol·K, calculate the Gibbs free energy change.
How does the solubility product constant (Ksp) differ from the general equilibrium constant (K)?
If a solution of magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)2) is at equilibrium and more Mg2+ ions are added, what will happen to the equilibrium position?
Combine your understanding of solubility and Ksp to explain why gypsum (CaSO4·2H2O) is more soluble in acidic solutions.
What role does the H+ ion play in the formation of hydronium ions in aqueous solutions?
Given the compound KF, what is the nature of the F- ion in terms of acidity or basicity?
Which of the following criteria is used to classify amphoteric compounds as acidic or basic?