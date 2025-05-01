Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 12
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy / Problem 1
Problem 1
When water freezes into ice, what is the sign of the change in entropy (ΔS) and why?
A
ΔS is zero because the process is at equilibrium.
B
ΔS is positive because the molecules become more disordered.
C
ΔS is negative because the molecules become more ordered.
D
ΔS is positive because energy is absorbed.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer