6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy / Problem 5
How does the second law of thermodynamics relate to the spontaneity of a reaction?
A
The second law of thermodynamics does not relate to reaction spontaneity.
B
A reaction is spontaneous if it increases the entropy of the universe.
C
A reaction is spontaneous if it maintains the entropy of the universe.
D
A reaction is spontaneous if it decreases the entropy of the universe.
