6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy / Problem 6
For a reaction at 400 K with ΔH = 200 kJ/mol and ΔS = 500 J/mol·K, calculate the Gibbs free energy change.
A
0 kJ/mol
B
20 kJ/mol
C
40 kJ/mol
D
-20 kJ/mol
