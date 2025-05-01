Skip to main content
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy / Problem 6
Problem 6

For a reaction at 400 K with ΔH = 200 kJ/mol and ΔS = 500 J/mol·K, calculate the Gibbs free energy change.