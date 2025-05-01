Skip to main content
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Acid Strength / Problem 4
Problem 4
Between HCl, HBr, and HI, which is the strongest acid and why?
A
HCl is the strongest because it is the smallest.
B
All have the same strength because they are in the same group.
C
HI is the strongest because it has the largest atomic radius.
D
HBr is the strongest because it is in the middle.
