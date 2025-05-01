Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 6
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The pH Scale / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the sum of pH and pOH in any aqueous solution at 25 degrees Celsius?
A
7
B
0
C
14
D
28
AI tutor
0
Show Answer