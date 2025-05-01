Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 6
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Acid Strength / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which of the following best describes the behavior of amphoteric species?
A
They can only act as bases.
B
They can only act as acids.
C
They are neutral and do not react.
D
They can act as either acids or bases depending on the environment.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer