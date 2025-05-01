Skip to main content
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases / Problem 3
Problem 3
Predict the products of the reaction between acetic acid (CH
3
COOH) and ammonia (NH
3
) in a non-aqueous solvent.
A
CH
3
COOH
2
+
and NH
2
-
B
CH
3
COOH and NH
3
C
CH
3
COO
-
and NH
4
+
D
CH
3
COO
-
and NH
3
