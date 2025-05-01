Skip to main content
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
Which of the following pairs is a conjugate acid-base pair?
A
NH
3
and NH
4
Cl
B
Na
+
and NaOH
C
HCl and Cl
2
D
H
2
O and OH
-
