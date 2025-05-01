Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases / Problem 4
Problem 4
What are the products of the reaction between HCl and NH
3
in a non-aqueous solvent?
A
NH
4
Cl and H
2
B
NH
3
and HCl
C
H
2
O and NH
4
Cl
D
NH
4
+
and Cl
-
