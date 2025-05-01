Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Chemical Concentrations
1. Chemical Measurements / Chemical Concentrations / Problem 3
Problem 3
Calculate the molality of a solution containing 0.2 moles of KCl in 0.5 kg of water.
A
0.5 m
B
0.2 m
C
0.1 m
D
0.4 m
