Chemical Concentrations
Chemical Concentrations
4 of 5
1. Chemical Measurements / Chemical Concentrations / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following is a colligative property relevant to solution concentrations?
A
Viscosity.
B
Boiling point elevation.
C
Density.
D
Color.
