Analytical Chemistry
Chemical Concentrations
Chemical Concentrations
1. Chemical Measurements / Chemical Concentrations / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which statement correctly evaluates the differences between molarity and molality?
A
Both molarity and molality are affected by temperature changes.
B
Neither molarity nor molality is affected by temperature changes.
C
Molarity is affected by temperature changes, while molality is not.
D
Molality is affected by temperature changes, while molarity is not.
