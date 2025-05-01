Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy / Problem 4
Problem 4
Evaluate the relationship between lattice energy and the melting point of ionic compounds.
A
Higher lattice energy results in a higher melting point.
B
Lattice energy has no effect on melting point.
C
Lower lattice energy results in a higher melting point.
D
Higher lattice energy results in a lower melting point.
