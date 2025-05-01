Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary concept of entropy as it relates to the second law of thermodynamics?
A
Entropy is the measure of energy in a system that is available to do work.
B
Entropy is the measure of the total energy of a system.
C
Entropy is the energy required to change a substance from one phase to another.
D
Entropy is the measure of disorder or randomness in a system.
