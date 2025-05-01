Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy
Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Entropy / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is a microstate in the context of entropy?
A
A microstate is the measure of disorder in a system.
B
A microstate is a specific arrangement of atoms in a molecule.
C
A microstate is the energy required to change a phase.
D
A microstate is the total energy of a system.
