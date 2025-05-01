Skip to main content
Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy / Problem 4
For a reaction at 350 K with ΔH = 150 kJ/mol and ΔS = 400 J/mol·K, calculate the Gibbs free energy change.