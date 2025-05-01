Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is Gibbs free energy and why is it significant in chemical reactions?
A
Gibbs free energy is the energy stored in the chemical bonds of reactants.
B
Gibbs free energy is the energy associated with a chemical reaction that can be used to do work, and it determines the spontaneity of the reaction.
C
Gibbs free energy is the energy required to break chemical bonds in a reaction.
D
Gibbs free energy is the total energy of a system, including kinetic and potential energy.
