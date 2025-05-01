Skip to main content
Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy / Problem 3
Given ΔG° = -40 kJ/mol and R = 8.314 J/mol·K, calculate the equilibrium constant K at 298 K.
A
K = 3.0 x 10
4
B
K = 5.0 x 10
5
C
K = 2.5 x 10
3
D
K = 1.2 x 10
7
