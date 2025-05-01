Skip to main content
Confidence Intervals
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Confidence Intervals / Problem 4
Problem 4
Calculate the 99% confidence interval for a sample mean of 100, standard deviation of 10, sample size of 30, and t-value of 2.756.
A
100 ± 2.756 * √30 / 10
B
100 ± 2.756
C
100 ± 2.756 * 10 / √30
D
100 ± 10 / 2.756
