Analytical Chemistry
Confidence Intervals
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Confidence Intervals
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Confidence Intervals / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which component of the confidence interval formula represents the variability of the sample data?
A
Standard deviation
B
t-value
C
Mean
D
Sample size
