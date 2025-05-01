Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Confidence Intervals
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Confidence Intervals
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Confidence Intervals / Problem 3
Problem 3
For a sample size of 12 and a 95% confidence interval, what is the degrees of freedom and corresponding t-value from the Student's t-distribution table?
A
Degrees of freedom: 11, t-value: 2.201
B
Degrees of freedom: 10, t-value: 2.228
C
Degrees of freedom: 12, t-value: 2.179
D
Degrees of freedom: 11, t-value: 1.796
AI tutor
0
Show Answer