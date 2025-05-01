Analytical Chemistry
What is the primary characteristic of a diprotic acid titration?
If 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid is titrated with 0.050 M NaOH, what is the volume of NaOH required to reach the first equivalence point?
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution formed by 0.00375 moles of conjugate base and 0.00625 moles of weak acid using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation. Assume pKa = 1.8.
After the first equivalence point, 50 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the pH considering the removal of the second acidic hydrogen. Assume Ka2 = 6.4 x 10-8.
After the second equivalence point, 20 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the resulting pH.