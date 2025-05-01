Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Diprotic Acid Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Diprotic Acid Titrations / Problem 3
Problem 3

Calculate the pH of a buffer solution formed by 0.00375 moles of conjugate base and 0.00625 moles of weak acid using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation. Assume pKa = 1.8.