Diprotic Acid Titrations
Download worksheet
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Diprotic Acid Titrations / Problem 3
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution formed by 0.00375 moles of conjugate base and 0.00625 moles of weak acid using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation. Assume p
K
a
= 1.8.
A
1.80
B
1.00
C
2.00
D
1.57
