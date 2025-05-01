Skip to main content
Diprotic Acid Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Diprotic Acid Titrations / Problem 4
Problem 4

After the first equivalence point, 50 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the pH considering the removal of the second acidic hydrogen. Assume Ka2 = 6.4 x 10-8.