Analytical Chemistry
Diprotic Acid Titrations
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Diprotic Acid Titrations / Problem 5
Problem 5
After the second equivalence point, 20 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the resulting pH.
A
11.28
B
9.00
C
10.00
D
12.00
