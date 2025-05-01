Analytical Chemistry
What is the primary role of EDTA in complexometric titrations?
If the fraction of EDTA in its basic form is 0.041 and the stability constant is 107.88, what is the conditional formation constant (K'ₒ)?
Given a solution of 0.100 M metal ions and 0.050 M EDTA, what is the equivalence volume of EDTA if the initial volume of metal ions is 50 mL?
If 80 mL of 0.050 M EDTA is added to 50 mL of 0.100 M metal ions, what is the concentration of free-floating metal ions before the equivalence point?
After adding 112 mL of 0.050 M EDTA to 50 mL of 0.100 M metal ions, what is the concentration of metal ions?