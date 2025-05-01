Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
EDTA Titration Curves
11. EDTA Titrations / EDTA Titration Curves / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary role of EDTA in complexometric titrations?
A
EDTA serves as an indicator for pH changes.
B
EDTA is a catalyst that speeds up the reaction between metal ions and water.
C
EDTA is used to precipitate metal ions from solution.
D
EDTA acts as a titrant that forms stable complexes with metal ions.
