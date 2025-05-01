Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
EDTA Titration Curves
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
11. EDTA Titrations / EDTA Titration Curves / Problem 4
Problem 4
If 80 mL of 0.050 M EDTA is added to 50 mL of 0.100 M metal ions, what is the concentration of free-floating metal ions before the equivalence point?
A
7.69 x 10
-3
M
B
2.50 x 10
-3
M
C
5.00 x 10
-3
M
D
1.00 x 10
-2
M
