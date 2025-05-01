Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
EDTA Titration Curves
11. EDTA Titrations / EDTA Titration Curves / Problem 2
Problem 2
If the fraction of EDTA in its basic form is 0.041 and the stability constant is 10
7.88
, what is the conditional formation constant (K'ₒ)?
A
2.11 x 10
6
B
4.11 x 10
6
C
5.11 x 10
6
D
3.11 x 10
6
