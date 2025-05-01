Analytical Chemistry
What is a junction potential?
How does a salt bridge help in minimizing junction potential in an electrochemical cell?
In a system with a semipermeable membrane, why does the side with higher mobility ions become more positively charged?
Which ion pair would result in the smallest junction potential when used in a salt bridge: Na+/Cl-, K+/Cl-, or Li+/Br-? Justify your choice.
Given the mobility values: H+ (36.30 x 10-8 m2/s), Na+ (5.19 x 10-8 m2/s), and Cl- (7.91 x 10-8 m2/s), which ion pair would create the largest junction potential and why?