Junction Potential
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Junction Potential
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Junction Potential / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does a salt bridge help in minimizing junction potential in an electrochemical cell?
By allowing the flow of ions to balance the charge and minimize potential differences.
By increasing the concentration of ions in one half-cell.
By acting as a barrier to electron flow.
By preventing any ion movement between the two half-cells.
