Junction Potential
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Junction Potential
Practice
Summary
3 of 5
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Junction Potential / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a system with a semipermeable membrane, why does the side with higher mobility ions become more positively charged?
A
Because ions with higher mobility do not move at all.
B
Because ions with higher mobility move faster, leaving behind slower-moving ions, creating a charge imbalance.
C
Because ions with higher mobility are negatively charged and accumulate on one side.
D
Because ions with higher mobility are repelled by the membrane.
