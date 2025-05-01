Skip to main content
Junction Potential
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Junction Potential / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a junction potential?
A
A potential difference that occurs at the interface between two ionic solutions due to differences in ion concentration and mobility.
B
A potential difference that occurs due to the movement of electrons in a vacuum.
C
A potential difference that occurs only in metallic conductors.
D
A potential difference that occurs only in non-conductive materials.
