Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations
Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations
3. Experimental Error / Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations / Problem 3
Problem 3
How many significant figures should the result of log(0.0123) have?
A
2
B
4
C
1
D
3
