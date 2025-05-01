Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
3. Experimental Error / Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations / Problem 2
Problem 2
In a logarithmic calculation, why might a decimal point be crucial for determining the number of significant figures?
A
It is only important for whole numbers.
B
It helps to identify trailing zeros as significant.
C
It has no effect on significant figures.
D
It only affects the characteristic, not the mantissa.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer