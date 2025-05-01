Skip to main content
Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations
3. Experimental Error / Logarithm and Anti-Logarithm Operations / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the relationship between the number of significant figures in a number and the digits in the mantissa of its logarithmic form?
A
The number of significant figures in the original number equals the number of digits in the mantissa.
B
The number of significant figures in the original number is one less than the number of digits in the mantissa.
C
The number of significant figures in the original number is unrelated to the number of digits in the mantissa.
D
The number of significant figures in the original number is double the number of digits in the mantissa.
